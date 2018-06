It is your character, and your character alone, that will make your life happy or unhappy. That is all that really passes for destiny. And you choose it. No one else can give it to you or deny it to you. No rival can steal it from you. And no friend can give it to you. Others can encourage you to make the right choice or discourage you. But you choose.

--Character Is Destiny, by John McCain with Mark Salter, 2005