McCain's lipstick ad was topic A on Fox's "Hannity and Colmes" last night, which is always essential viewing for those wanting to witness the GOP id. The two conservative guests at the top of the show were National Review's Byron York and former Ohio Congressman John Kasich. Despite Hannity's best efforts, neither one would defend the lipstick ad as honest. York argued that Obama had made unfair attacks about McCain's houses, so... And Kasich argued that we're in the heat of a campaign and Obama should have known how his remarks would be interpreted. Pretty weak stuff.

I do give York credit for impolitely explaining to the frothing Hannity that Obama and the Democrats deny sending 30 oppo researchers to Alaska to dig up dirt on Palin. But Hannity brushed that off, and he and Kasich proceeded to repeat the unsubstantiated claim as fact. Shocker.



--Michael Crowley

