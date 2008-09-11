This seems a little bizarre, no?

The temper was a longstanding problem. Hockey is a raw sport, but Track pushed the limits and often got kicked out of games in Wasilla and at least once in Michigan. The parents who had watched Track grow up on the ice said he was very popular with his teammates and generally a pretty good student. But on the ice, he was an animal.

Curt Menard, a longtime family friend, said he would often sit next to Ms. Palin’ s parents to watch their grandson play. If Mr. Menard arrived after the game started, he said, he would ask if he was too late to catch Track.

“Track has a temper so sometimes you’d only see him half the game,” Mr. Menard said. “Get there late and he’d already be out.”