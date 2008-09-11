Barack Obama is slumping. Poll numbers are down. Enthusiasm is down. Democrats, once again, are freaking. So, we asked a few folks, from different walks of life, to offer their opinion on what Obama should do to improve his standing. Here's what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wrote in response:

Obama has fallen into the traditional campaign trap of, "Follow me, watch me, listen to me. When my VP candidate does something, talk about him as well." That's a linear campaign and that's a huge mistake.

Obama needs to take a page from Ron Paul, maybe even hiring some of his people to energize the millions of Obama-ites to organize events, overwhelm blogger comment sections, Twitter, YouTube, and flood the inboxes of every blogger, media commentator, and personality.

The followers of Ron Paul became the story. Their events, their energy.