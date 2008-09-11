The scurrilous sex-education ad released earlier this week by the McCain campaign wasn't just about dirty politics. It was also a rejection of comprehensive sex education programs that have proven to help protect young people's health and safety. What does McCain favor instead? Abstinence-only programs that have been thoroughly discredited--not only by the left, but also by half of America's state governments. Since September 2005, 25 states have rejected the government's Title V funds for abstinence-only education, fed up with relying on ineffective programs that have failed to improve young people's health.

One of the most definitive takedowns of abstinence-only education has been the Mathematica Policy Research study released in April 2007, which examined federally funded abstinence-only-until-marriage programs over a nine-year period. According to the congressionally-mandated study:

Program recipients were no more likely than nonrecipients to delay sexual initiation, and when they did become sexually active, program recipients had the same number of sexual partners and were no more likely to use condoms or other forms of contraception.

Comprehensive sex ed, in contrast, has been a demonstrable success, "delaying the initiation of sex, reducing the frequency of sex, reducing the number of sexual partners, and increasing condom or contraceptive use," according to one 2007 study.

While federal funding continues to back these disproved, misleading, and deceptive programs, states are scrambling to fund interventions that will actually have an impact. A few weeks ago, I spoke with former New Mexico health secretary Michelle Lujan Grisham. The resource-poor state has one of the highest unwanted teenage pregnancy rates in the country, and in 2004, she explained that state officials were willing to give federally-funded abstinence-only education a try. "We had evidence that 30% of 6th grade boys were engaged in sexually based activities ... and we needed to do something before it was too late."