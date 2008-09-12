-
Mommy-War Armageddon: The Working Mothers' Case Against Sarah Palin, By Katherine Marsh
Stuck In The Muck: Advice For Obama On How To Defeat McCain's Lowly Tactics, By E.J. Dionne, Jr.
The Coen Brothers' New Comedy Is Hilarious. So Why Is It So Sad? By Christopher Orr
How Neocons Made Liberals Wary Of Idealism, By David Greenberg
Can The Obama Campaign Strike Back At McCain Without Igniting A Culture War? By Michael Crowley
