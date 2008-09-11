Good read: RCP's Jay Cost questions whether the Obama camp was wise to drop $1.8 mil on advertising in the state of Georgia, adding:

Plus, advertising in places like North Dakota inflated expectations of Obama's electoral prospects. Now that these places seem out of reach, expectations are being corrected - which might be contributing to the unease among many Democrats. If the Obama campaign had done a better job managing expectations back in June, its supporters might not be so nervous today. [My own perspective is that the race is essentially unchanged since June. At the time, mine was a dissenting view.]