A nominee for President, or in the case of Sarah Palin, Vice-President, can pretty much sit for any interview with any media outlet at any time.

Determining which interviews to do, and when, is therefore critical.

Up until last night's interview with ABC's Charlie Gibson, the McCain campaign had shielded Governor Palin from the media. And based on her performance yesterday they were right to do so.

Let's first give Gov. Palin the benefit of the doubt -- Barack Obama, John McCain, and Joe Biden had all been running for President for the better part of the last two years. They have each answered thousands of questions, from journalists, and citizens at town halls. They know what questions to expect and the "right" answers to give. They each know how, in other words, to run for President. Gov. Palin does not -- and last night it showed.