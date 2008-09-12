The Obama campaign has unveiled two new ads--"change" and "still." What I know of advertising I learned from watching "Thirtysomething" and "Mad Men," but these ads strike me as lame. "Change" is overly abstract. It as if someone who was writing an ad asked Obama what he thought it should be about, not what it should specifically say. "Still," besides getting its dates wrong--McCain came to Washington as a senate liaison in the ‘70s before he was a congressman in '82--seems directed at the wrong voters. Which voters exactly are gong to be outraged by the fact that McCain doesn't know how to use a computer?

--John B. Judis