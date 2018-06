You know what's ironic? Some might say that the McCain campaign "twists the truth like Clinton."

"We're all pretty tired of that" indeed. But I guess "it was bound to happen," eh?



P.S. Don't miss the kicker: He'll "always tell you the truth, no matter what." Less high-minded was his relativistic plea on "The View" today that "this is a tough campaign," i.e. you gotta do what you gotta do.