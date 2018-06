I meant to mention this earlier, but on ABC last night Sarah Palin committed a Bush-like mispronunciation of the word nuclear as "nuculer."



Guess she's adrift when the campaign-approved pronunciation isn't spelled out phonetically for her. Maybe it's time for a new flashcard.

(Not to fear, though: I'm reliably told Palin knows more about energy than probably anyone else in the United States of America....)