I once suggested, not as a prophecy but as a hunch, the fifty years from now the muezzin will summon the Islamic faithful to prayer from the nave of Notre Dame.

And now comes an Islamist sheikh prophesying that in 20 years Britain will have a Muslim majority. Will the faithful be summoned to prayer from Westminster Abbey?

Omar Bakri goes on to make an interesting distinction: "There are two types of terrorism, blessed and deplorable." Guess whose terrorism is "blessed." You got it right.