Interesting WaPo piece on the meaning of the Bush doctrine. I think two things can be--and are--simultaneously true here:

1. The meaning of "Bush Doctrine" is subject to some legitimate debate.

2. Sarah Palin couldn't have outlined that debate for you 48 hours ago.

By the way, her extended interview on 20/20 last night may have been the real low point of her ABC adventure. When Charlie Gibson asked Palin whether she would consider cutting entitlements, she responded with hideously banal pledges to find "efficiencies" in federal agencies and departments--one of the oldest empty promises in the book. What a maverick.

