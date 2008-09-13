Boston Globe:

Palin camp clarifies extent of Iraq trip

By which the paper means that, despite prior assertions, Palin's "Iraq trip" didn't actually include ever setting foot in Iraq. This comes on the heels of an earlier admission that her claim to have visited Ireland on the same trip in fact described a refueling stop.

Don't fear for her experience beyond these shores, though. She legitimately (at least barring further revision) stopped over in Germany and Kuwait on that same trip. And she has also visited Canada and Mexico (the latter on vacation).

Update: Incidentally, the jokey headline notwithstanding, I don't mean this as a shot at the Globe. The piece is quite good.

