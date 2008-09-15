I've never been a huge fan of "change" as a campaign slogan, just because it's so unspecific. What kind of change? On whose behalf? And while I think the slogan worked well enough in the Democratic primaries, that's because Obama was running against an opponent whom so many voters already identified the past (for better and for worse). The trouble with "change" as a general election theme is that John McCain can lay claim to that mantle, too. It may be a dishonest claim, given his recent history of supporting President Bush and his advocacy of policies that further the traditional Republican agenda. But it's a claim many voters are prepared to accept.

The way out of this, I've always thought, is to make the claim more concrete. Obama needs to remind voters that change is more than an attitude. It's a set of priorities for what our society should look like--and what role the government should play in realizing those priorites. At a time when Americans are rightly anxious about the economy, Obama needs to make sure voters understand that he and McCain have sharp differences: They disagree about the problem and the solution.

Fortunately, Obama is doing that right now via his number one surrogate, vice presidential nominee Joe Biden.

As I type this, Biden is speaking in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan. In the prepared text, Biden starts by praising McCain as a friend. But, from there, he attacks McCain for his embrace of Bush--and for his embrace of policies that would, if anything, make Americans even more insecure financially.