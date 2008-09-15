Speaking at George Washington University today, the general was noncommital about whom he might support. But his complaint about the tenor of the campaign would seem to be directed mainly at McCain:

The election of an African-American president “would be electrifying,” Powell told a George Washington University audience, “but at the same time [I have to] make a judgment here on which would be best for America.

“I have been watching both individuals, I know them both extremely well, and I have not decided who I am going to vote for. And I'm interested to see what the debates are going to be like because we have to get off of this ‘lipstick on a pig’ stuff and get into issues,” he said.