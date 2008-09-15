In her interview late last week with Charlie Gibson, Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin made some less than savvy remarks about entitlements (which, quoth she, are “agencies” that must be “challenged to find efficiencies and spend other people’s money wisely”). Foremost among the big three entitlements, at least electorally, is the Social Security program, which Palin’s running mate John McCain has called “an absolute disgrace.” McCain has never clarified in which respect the program is a disgrace, merely ducking questions on which taxes he might raise, or benefits he might cut, in order to pay for his budget.

As of this morning however, there seems to be less cause to sniff at the 73-year old program. UChicago public health specialist Harold Pollack, writing at HuffPo, notes that Social Security “may be the only area of government that that's not in fiscal crisis right now.” Pollack takes us back to the long-running fight over the long-term health of Social Security:

Will this system survive? It's natural to wonder. Conservatives do their best to stoke our fears, presenting Social Security as a looming crisis by lumping it in with Medicare and Medicaid. In one of many examples, the Heritage Foundation warns of “trillions in future costs associated with Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, which the CBO projects could push the federal public debt to nearly 300 percent of GDP by 2050, and over 850 percent of GDP by 2082.”

Scary stuff. And it's not only conservatives trying to worry us. The front page of the July 8 Washington Post concluded "Candidates Diverge on How to Save Social Security." As the lead paragraph breathlessly put it, "Sens. Barack Obama and John McCain are both proposing dramatic changes to Social Security, taking on the financially fragile 'third rail of American politics' that Congress and recent presidents have been unable to repair."