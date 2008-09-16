-
Running Against Sarah: From Beauty Queens to Political Veterans, Palin's Former Foes Offer Battle-Worn Advice, By Seyward Darby
-
Forget About Hockey Moms And Paris Hilton--The Financial Collapse Is A Stark Reminder Of What Actually Matters In This Election, By E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
Assesing The Democrats' Share Of The Blame For The Economic Crisis, By John B. Judis
-
Notes On A Meltdown: Why It's A Good Thing The Feds Didn't Bail Out Lehman, By Clay Risen
And, as always, you can also find our election-news blog The Stump, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, Marty Peretz's The Spine, and the current issue of the print magazine.