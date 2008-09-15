



If you want an evocative narrative -- okay, it's actually repulsive -- read Carol Vogel's report in the Times. No, I don't mean that Vogel's piece was repulsive. It's the facts that are disgusting.





Hirst sold so well despite what I though was a desolating article about Hirst in the latest issue of The Art Newspaper. You see, Hirst doesn't really make his own stuff. It's mostly done by assistants, dozens of them. So please don't come up with your smart-aleck comparisons to Rubens's studio. By the way, the big success of the first Sotheby's came in the face of the paper's report that there are dozens and dozens of work languishing in one of his dealer's gallery...languishing and unsold.





People alive today will live to see the price of a Hirst come down to the price of a dozen tulips. Tulips, mind you. Not roses.



