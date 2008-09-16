He makes an obvious point, but it's not one you're hearing much these days from conservatives:

In the current Weekly Standard, Steven Hayward argues that the nation’s founders wanted uncertified citizens to hold the highest offices in the land. They did not believe in a separate class of professional executives. They wanted rough and rooted people like Palin. I would have more sympathy for this view if I hadn’t just lived through the last eight years. For if the Bush administration was anything, it was the anti-establishment attitude put into executive practice.

If you haven't done so already, you should read this NYT story from Sunday about the cronyism, secrecy, and vindictiveness that defined Palin's terms as a mayor and a governor. And she did all this in Alaska! It's scary to think what she might do with he power she'd wield in Washington.

--Jason Zengerle

