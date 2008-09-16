I generally agree with Howard Wolfson that the handwringing among Democrats about how Obama is repeating the mistakes of Gore and Kerry is overdone. But I do find it a little distressing that Obama has fallen back on the shopworn Democratic presidential campaign habit of having Barbara Streisand headline a fundraiser. Once upon a time, you could go to an Obama event and hear quality musical acts like Wilco, Arcade Fire, and Superchunk. Now you get Babs?! That's not the change you can believe in (or dance to).

--Jason Zengerle

