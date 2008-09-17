Bernard Henri-Levy, a mesmerizing political philosopher, is on a speaking tour in the United States. I heard him last night defending the ideas of the democratic left against a boorish spokesman of what I have to say is nothing more and nothing less than a sophisticated fascism in red hue.

Levy will be in a conversation with Sam Tanenhaus, the editor of the New York Times Book Review (and a frequent contributor to TNR) tomorrow night, Thursday at the 92nd Street “Y”. The program begins at 8:00pm.

New Republic readers are, of course, familiar with Levy’s work. He first appeared in our pages in 1974. He’s a challenging thinker and a spellbinding orator. Steeped in the classics of western philosophy, learned in Jewish text, at home with Islamic thought, he has found in Tanenhaus an ideal interlocutor. So remember: Thursday, September 18, at 8:00 pm at the 92nd St. Y.