McCain's new ad signs off with the crack, "I've taken on tougher guys than this before."

Not the first, nor likely the last, time the GOP has sought to portray Obama as soft, weak, even effeminate (something they did to Kerry, too).

P.S. As a pure viewing experience, I'm with Cohn in finding this spot snappier than Obama's new one. Ironically McCain's is the more vigorous one. But maybe Obama's long and sober ad was trying to check some box I'm not thinking of.