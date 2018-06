Remember that debunked claim about the Democrats sending 30 opposition researchers to Alaska that the McCain camp used to portray Barack Obama as a wolf in ads?

Well, it turns out that, while the number may have been off, that oppo team was really sent after all. Here's an AP report about the "at least one dozen researchers and lawyers [sent] to Alaska to pore over Palin's background."

Oh wait. McCain sent those guys. Never mind.

--Christopher Orr