That's simply not the case.

Anybody who has no health insurance, has too little health insurance, or has health insurance that might not be around tomorrow will benefit from Obama's health care plan, which--if enacted--would guarantee coverage, with generous benefits and at affordable prices, to every single American regardless of income and pre-existing medical conditions. What's more, creating a universal health system--or even moving towards one, if that's all Obama's plan ends up doing--would be good for the economy. It would help put in place mechanisms, like institutions that scrutinize new treatments for effectiveness, that would help tame runaway medical spending. It would let people move more freely from job to job, which should--at least in theory--allow them to maximize their productive potential. And it would provide businesses with a great deal more predictability about their employee health costs, something most corporate executives would appreciate.

Obama's investments in alternative energy would have a similar effect. It would create jobs, particularly in areas of the country hard hit by manufacturing layoffs, and--over time--it would reduce the dependence on petroleum. Again, that's something that benefits everybody, not just individually but on a grand, collective scale as the easing of the energy crunch rippled through the economy. As for education, it's hard to think of investment that has greater potential to produce higher economic growth over the long term than making sure all kids know how to read, write, and count. On an individual level, parents confident of high quality public schools in their neighborhood won't have to contemplate shelling out tuition for private school--or moving to more expensive neighborhoods.

(Foreign aid, I suppose, is the exception here. Justifying it purely on economic grounds is tough. But there are plenty of valid reasons to increase foreign aid--not least among them, the potential to ease suffering and buy some goodwill in areas that might otherwise be fertile ground for tomorrow's terrorists.)

Conservatives like McCain naturally believe that the free market, left to its own devices, would handle these tasks better. And they're entitled to their opinions. But the fact that people want--and need--these sorts of initiaitves ought to make everybody else skeptical of such arguments. If the free market could provide everybody with affordable health care, why would we have 45 million Americans uninsured--and another 25 million (at least) underinsured? If the free market could wean us off peteroleum dependence, why are we all now sweating out $4-a-gallon gas prices? If it could educate every youngster, why are so many kids growing up illiterate?

There's a reason McCain uses the word "spending." It's easier to oppose than universal health care, investment in green technology, and good schools. Here's hoping the voters grasp that they mean the same thing.

--Jonathan Cohn