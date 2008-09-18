Alex Massie is a Scottish journalist who wrote about David Beckham for The New Republic and blogs at The Debatable Land.

Message from Manchester, England to the United States government: Thanks, lads. Thanks for bailing-out AIG. Thanks for saving Manchester United, the world's wealthiest soccer club for most of the past decade, millions of dollars a year. Jolly decent of you.

AIG, you see, pays around $25 million a year to be United's shirt sponsor, a sum that now appears to be guaranteed by the American taxpayer. Expect Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson to tell Americans: "We are all Manchester United supporters now."

Actually, Manchester United may matter more to AIG than the insurance giant does to the football club. Even in these chastening times, United would easily find another sponsor. AIG would struggle to find a brand as useful as United for promoting the company, especially in rapidly expanding Asian markets.