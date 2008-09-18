The New York Times/CBS poll out today (write-up here) has some useful insights about why the Palin pick may weigh McCain down.

For one thing, her upside is fairly limited. She isn't fundamentally scrambling the demographics of the race, as some worried/predicted at the time of the announcement. Non-conservative women, in particular, don't appear to be taking the bait, possibly because of her hard-line positions on social issues:

[T]he Times/CBS News poll suggested that Ms. Palin’s selection has, to date, helped Mr. McCain only among Republican base voters; there was no evidence of significantly increased support for him among women in general. White women were evenly divided between Mr. McCain and Mr. Obama; before the conventions, Mr. McCain led Mr. Obama among white women, 44 percent to 37 percent.

Generating enthusiasm among the base isn't nothing. On the other hand, the base was mostly going to come home as we approached Election Day anyway. A more moderate pick would have generated less enthusiasm coming out of the convention, but could have improved McCain's standing among independents.

Relatedly, Palin's numbers suggest that even voters who like her don't necessarily think she's qualified to be president--one reason even the favorable buzz hasn't necessarily translated into votes. (The other explanation: she's number two on the ticket.) For example, even though 40 percent of voters have a favorable impression of Palin, 75 percent believed "Mr. McCain had picked Ms. Palin more to help him win the election than because he thought that she was well qualified to be president." That means more than one-third of the people who like her think she was a cynical pick.