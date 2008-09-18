





The Synecdoche, New York trailer is now out, and it captures Charlie Kaufman's upcoming mind-bender about as well as it could be captured in just a few brief minutes. I saw the film a few days ago, and it is strange and sprawling and beautiful. Even at just two hours, it is almost too much movie to take in at once. I'll have more to say when the film is released next month. But it is a masterpiece, if possibly a flawed one, a film of unsettling vision and uncompromising ambition.

Update: If you have trouble getting the trailer to play, try here.



--Christopher Orr

