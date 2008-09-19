Clay Risen is managing editor of Democracy: A Journal of Ideas and a contributing editor at World Trade. His first book, A Nation on Fire: America in the Wake of the King Assassination will appear in January.

In recent days, policymakers and financial experts have circled around the idea of creating a government entity--in the model of the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC)--to buy up failing assets of financial institutions. As former Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker, and former Comptroller of the Currency Eugene Ludwig said in a joint statement on September 17, "This new governmental body would be able to buy up the troubled paper [i.e., debt] at fair market values, where possible keeping people in their homes and businesses operating. Like the RTC, this mechanism should have a limited life and be run by nonpartisan professional management."



But, er, what was the RTC, and could something like it work this time around?



What Was It?