Twenty-eight percent of white Democrats agree that "it's really a matter of some people just not trying hard enough; if blacks would only try harder, they could just be as well off as whites." Of these, 56 percent back Obama. Forty percent of white Democrats disagree that "generations of slavery have created conditions that make it difficult for blacks to work their way out of the lower class." Of these, 61 percent support Obama. It's hard to do the math for these figures, but according to the AP summary, they suggest that Obama may be currently losing as much as six percentage points in the polls as a result of prejudiced white voters who might otherwise back a Democrat.

Nate Silver is right to questions about these results. As he notes, they don't screen out unregistered or unlikely voters. And the racial tilt is probably less than six percent. And what are described as "the full poll results" don't include figures for "white Democrats." They are included in the subsequent AP stories about the results. So it is hard to make your own calculations about white Democrats--or independents--and racial resentments.

But it is also hard to know what to make politically of these figures. One would have to know where these prejudiced voters were concentrated. One would also have to know the extent to which the resentment uncovered is going to govern these voters' final choice. What's interesting from the polls is that more than half of the people who do score negatively on these tests are backing Obama. The question is how strongly the remaining 40 percent or so feel about not backing an African American. Will an Obama campaign that draws a sharp line between him and McCain on economic issues sway them? As our current editorial suggests, the Obama campaign would be wise to press these differences.

This controversy about racial resentment is often conflated with the question about whether a Bradley Effect is taking place. Racial resentment could affect results and show up in polls. The question is whether whites or other voters who harbor these resentments tell pollsters that they are "undecided," but end up voting for McCain; or whether in conducting polls, pollsters under sample these voters because they are more reluctant to talk to pollsters. When I was at the Republican convention, I did hear from one person who claimed to be close to the McCain campaign that they are counting on the Bradley Effect to pull them past the finish line in November.

As former TNR intern Daniel Hopkins has shown, the Bradley Effect has not appeared unequivocally in elections in over a decade. But there is some controversy about whether it showed up in the Democratic primaries this year and will therefore appear in the general election.