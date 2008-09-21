Why do so many people quote Carl Schmitt? After all, he was an out-and-out Nazi. Even someone as scrupulous as Christopher Caldwell quotes Schmitt in the weekend FT. And it isn't as if Schmitt's statement is so wise. Here it is: "Sovereign is he who decides whether there is a state of emergency." I think it's pretty obvious and banal.
If you are at all interested in Schmitt you might read Bernard-Henri Levy's devastating treatment of him in BHL's new book, Left in Dark Times.
Why Do So Many People Quote Carl Schmitt?
