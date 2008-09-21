John McCain’s campaign is crying foul this weekend, over an alleged misrepresentation of their man’s position on health care.



At issue is a statement, first publicized by Paul Krugman on Friday, in which McCain suggests that streamlining the regulation of health insurance might lead to “more vigorous nationwide competition, as we have done over the last decade in banking.” Liberal bloggers jumped all over it and, on Sunday, Barack Obama did too: “That’s right,” Obama told a North Carolina audience, “John McCain says he wants to do for health care what Washington has done for banking.”



But McCain economics adviser Douglas Holtz-Eakin says that's bogus. He says that his boss’s statement, which appeared in an actuarial magazine, was referring specifically to a proposal that would allow cross-state purchasing of health insurance. This would allow somebody in, say, New Jersey to buy coverage sold from a state like Utah.

According to Holtz-Eakin, it’s no different from what the government did for banks years ago, making possible the widespread use of automatic teller machines (ATMs). In other words, it’s got nothing whatsoever to do with today’s meltdown on Wall Street--and Obama should know better. Here's how Holtz-Eakin explained it all to the Washington Post:



If Barack Obama thinks that today's financial troubles were caused by policies which allowed Americans to use an ATM anywhere in this country, then it is better that he continue to be silent about solutions to the crisis on Wall Street,” Holtz-Eakin said. “That crisis arose from corruption and regulators asleep at the switch. It's also possible Senator Obama is simply a dishonest politician who will say anything to get himself elected and just isn't ready to be President.

Um, not exactly. It’s true that McCain’s proposal on health insurance would affect state, not federal, regulations. But on the broader point--about the likely impact of McCain’s health care proposals--Obama is absolutely correct. And the reason I can say that with confidence is a woman named Janice Ramsey.



Who is Janice Ramsey? Ramsey lives in central Florida, just north of Orlando. Back in the late 1990s, when she was in her late ‘50s, she was diagnosed with diabetes. And since Ramsey was self-employed--she was a consultant--she had trouble finding health insurance. No carrier wanted to cover her because of her pre-existing condition.



Then, one day in 2001, a company approached her with a great deal: Full coverage, even for care related to her diabetes, through a network of doctors and hospitals that included some of the region’s best. They said they could make this coverage available because they were part of a larger association, and thus able to take advantage of the same economies of scale that benefit large corporations.

