From a very short profile of Jacob Zuma, the man who will in all likelihood become the president of South Africa next year, in today New York Times.

He is a husky man with a shaved head, a high-beam smile and an outsize personality. Should people be afraid?

“I can’t tell you why, but he scares me to death,” said Rita Middleton, as she took in the newspaper headlines on Sunday in a neighborhood grocery. [Italics mine]

