In an episode that sounds like it came out of a high school student council race, losing Virginia Senate candidate Jim Gilmore suspended his communications director for sending a fake e-mail to the Mark Warner campaign:

Gilmore's campaign said it had learned that Communications Director Ana Gamonal had sent an unauthorized e-mail from her home computer to the Democrat's campaign. Gamonal acknowledged she used "a name other than my own" in an attempt to get on Warner's press list.

But ... but ... his press person was using a fake name to try to get her hands on the information contained in Warner's on-the-record, press-release-and-statement-filled press list? Isn't that like donning dark sunglasses and a fake mustache to sneak onto public property?

--Eve Fairbanks