Jad Mouawad reports: "Oil prices posted their biggest one-day gain on Monday, jumping more than $25 a barrel as investors dashed into commodities on concerns about the government’s plan to bail out the financial system."

Weird. One guess is that news of the deficit-busting $700 billion bailout pushed down the dollar and raised the price of commodities. Doubtful a short spike puts added pressure on Congress to take up those energy bills, in any case.

--Bradford Plumer