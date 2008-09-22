Joe Klein theorizes that one reason Steve Schmidt would cartoonishly hyperventilate about press bias is to push the press towards covering process and away from real issues.

The timing is interesting, if you think about it. The McCain team first came after the media hard in the early-mid summer, sneering about Obama Love in the press corps. You'll recall how, back then, Obama had all the momentum in the race and McCain was looking for a way to change the dynamic. Sound familiar?



--Michael Crowley

