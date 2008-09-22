Palestinian terrorism has taken a new turn. Motor vehicles are now the chosen instruments of death. On two occasions during July it was bulldozers that mowed down the victims. On Monday it was a snazzy BMW. The three drivers came from Jabel Mukaber, a town of 14,000 which the Arabs want to be connected to the whole of Jerusalem but as part of an independent Palestinian state.

Some extreme right-wing Jews have a similar fantasy: that Jabel Mukaber and other Arab municipalities will somehow be a part of both Jerusalem and Israel. Neither of these will work. But, then, as you know, I am doubtful that the Palestinians are ready for peace on any terms.





Monday's attack is reported in Ha'aretz and the Jerusalem Post.