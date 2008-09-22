John McCain has his head in the sand. How else would he be sticking with the idea that workers should be able to put some part of their social security payroll taxes into stocks and bonds? Yes, I know: this must mean that McCain has trust in the common people of America. But I don't, at least in so far as it concerns what is really their pensions. Sometimes the people have to be protected from themselves.





The hitch is that we no longer trust the high paid tycoons of American finance to grasp that just because a rating agency gives a company or a package of debt a Triple A rating assures that it is not Triple C.



