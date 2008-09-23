Today in New York City, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahamdinejad is giving a big speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Yesterday, Sarah Palin didn't speak at a rally organized in protest of that speech. What's the deal?

At 11:45 yesterday morning, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations held a rally outside the U.N. to protest Ahmadinejad's continued defiance of that very body's demands regarding the perpetuation of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. Last week, rally organizers invited Palin to speak at the protest, which would have been an edifying moment for people concerned about her foreign policy inexperience, not to mention a welcome gesture of solidarity with those of us -- Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Ba'hai, atheist, what have you -- who find a nuclear Iran intolerable. Hillary Clinton was also slated to speak at the rally. But when she found out that Palin had also been invited, she immediately dropped out, and her aides "fumed over what they saw as a slight by organizers," according to the Jerusalem Post. (For an idea why Clinton might not have wanted to appear on a stage next to Sarah Palin, just watch the opening sketch from Saturday Night Live two weeks ago).

Now, one would think that Jewish organizations would be delighted that the Vice Presidential candidate of one of the two major political parties would stand with them in expressing solidarity against a man and a regime which have repeatedly denied the Holocaust while simultaneously calling for another one. This was not the case. Upon hearing of the decision, J Street (whose claims to representing a significant number of Jews on Israeli issues I've previously debunked) demanded the Alaska Governor be disinvited because her "views on abortion, the environment, and just about every other issue are out of step with the American Jewish community," as if her positions on any of these things are at all relevant to her stance on Iran and the other security threats Israel faces. The National Jewish Democratic Council also protested because the rally was "too important to be tainted by partisanship," plea that might have seemed almost sincere had it not come from an explicitly partisan organization. None of the liberals who cried "partisanship" saw fit to complain when just Hillary Clinton was on the program.

(Yesterday, the New York Sun printed an exclusive copy of the speech Palin was prepared to deliver, but didn't, thanks to the machinations of Democratic partisans. It's unfortunate she wasn't able to read it, as it hits all the right points.)