The Associated Press took the prize today for the most dryly contemptuous lead sentence I've read in a political news story in a while:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Less than a week after balking at the Alaska Legislature's investigation into her alleged abuse of power, Gov. Sarah Palin on Monday indicated she will cooperate with a separate probe run by people she can fire.

In the Poynter Institute's online media forum, Jay Rosen asked, "At what point does an extreme attempt to de-legitimate the press actually de-legitimate the candidate ... in the eyes of the press?" Perhaps this is that point.

--Eve Fairbanks