An intriguing nugget at the end of today's Times piece about the shadowy Republican group attacking Obama in Macomb County, Michigan:

Waiting in a car outside a Dollar Store here, a retired auto worker named Angie Christel, 78, who is white, said the union had dismissed for her the notion that Mr. Obama was Muslim. “I thought he was Muslim until I got the letter in the mail,” Ms. Christel said, “and he was raised by all white people.”

So the unions are sending out mailers saying Obama was raised by white people? Interesting. I wonder how widespread this is...

--Noam Scheiber