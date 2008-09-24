As you may have heard, John McCain just announced he's suspending his campaign--and asking to postpone Friday's debate--so that he can return to Washington and help negotiate a solution to the nation's financial crisis. He also says he's asked Barack Obama to join him.

While I am willing believe that McCain's interest in bipartisan reform is sincere, it's hard not to see at least some gamesmanship at work here. The McCain campaign has been reeling for the last few days and it's fast becoming apparent voters simply don't trust him on the economy as much as they trust Obama. The only break in the economic news has been the revelations about McCain's campaign manager, Rick Davis, and his lobbying ties to Fannie Mae. Anything that disrupts the present political cycle is, by definition, good for McCain.

Then again, gamesmanship is always at work in politics. Obama's campaign says they were the ones who contacted McCain this morning, in order to develop some joint principles on a financial bailout package. As with McCain, I'm sure the desire for bipartisan reform is sincere--and that political calculation went into that move, as well.

So let's look at the merits of the argument here. Is the country better served by having the two presidential candidates suspend their campaigns--and engage directly in the negotiations, as McCain just urged? I'm not so sure. I, for one, think Congress has been handling this pretty well so far. The Bush Administration came to them with an obviously flawed package. They responded with appropriate skepticism and are busy coming up with what look like sensible alternatives.