Sarah Palin has been to the big town, and there she met the heads-of-state of Iraq (the leader of Kurdistan just in case you thought Iraq had not changed for the better), Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Georgia and Ukraine. She had long sessions with them of about half an hour, which meant she learned about as much as her head could absorb. She also had a tutorial with Henry Kissinger. Sarah is now prepared for life.

Today she warned the country that, if the Congress does not sign on to the bailout, we might be heading into a disaster like the Great Depression. Wouldn't she be comforting to the nation if there were another depression