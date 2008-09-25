This most bizarre line in McCain's announcement yesterday that he's suspending his campaign: "Tomorrow morning, I will suspend my campaign and return to Washington after speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative."

McCain has time to address the Clinton Global Initiative, but not to participate in a presidential debate? Weird.

I guess the argument isn't that he's too busy to debate, but that it's somehow inappropriate to debate while there's a financial crisis going on--"country first" and all that. Except you'd think this would have occurred to him before yesterday. The financial crisis has dominated the headlines for, you know, a good week-and-a-half now...

--Noam Scheiber