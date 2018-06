In his WSJ column advising the presidential combatants on the (possibly) upcoming debate, Karl Rove observes that "Mr. Obama must avoid the pervasive sense of nuance that weakened his performance at the Saddleback Forum."

Rove is, of course, correct. Nuance kills in politics. So does thoughtfulness.

Does anyone else find this highly depressing, especially considering the complexity of our current problems?

--Michelle Cottle