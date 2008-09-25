It hasn't gotten anything like the attention of her Charlie Gibson interview, but I think Sarah Palin was a lot shakier in this chat with Katie Couric (which the Obama campaign is eagerly sending around this morning). She looks nervous and sounds unsteady, her syntax is an awkward and tangled mess of passive constructive and misused words (she says she's been "rallying" against lobbyist influence when she seems to mean "railing"), and she has nothing but bromides to offer. And her answer at the end about McCain's record is... cringe-inducing. If Palin is meant to bring regular-American Katie Couric fans to the ticket, this interview was not helpful.

--Michael Crowley