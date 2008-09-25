Politico has a report up about the oh-so-fragile Governor Palin's at last being allowed to field a couple of press questions on the trail today. (Whoo hoo! Way to go, Sarah!) The initial review of her isn't surprising: She boldly supports an aggressive war on terror; she studiously refuses to venture any specifics about, well, anything. But a quote from one of the NYC firefighters who ushered Palin around a 9-11 memorial caught my eye:

After the tour, Palin observed a memorial wall with John Morabito, a firefighter with Ladder Company 10.



“She was actually a little emotional because of the firefighters memorial wall,” Morabito said. “I think she was sincere with it. She was friendly. I think she actually is a decent person.”



“She seems to be up to date [with] current events and everything that happened on 9/11. She’s been given enough information. I’m sure she knows as much as the common American.”

I'm sure she does, too. But, not to get all intellectually/culturally/credentially/educationally elitist here, that does not comfort me much.

--Michelle Cottle

