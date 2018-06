Suspended campaign be damned! Jonathan Martin reports that McCain is going to tape interviews with all three network news shows tonight. Maybe this is all a ploy to draw attention away from Palin's disastrous interview with Couric (which, thanks to McCain going on Couric's show last night, had to be shown over two nights). I guess I shouldn't complain that McCain is suddenly making himself more accessible to the media, but he's doing it an odd time.

--Jason Zengerle