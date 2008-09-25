Bob Barr, the Libertarian candidate, has offered to fill the potential vacancy at tomorrow night's presidential debate. Isn't this sort of a gimme for the Democrats? If Barack Obama really wants John McCain to de-suspend his participation, he ought to vow not only to invite Barr to fill the empty podium, but should promise to spend as much of the debate as possible teeing up his mustachioed interlocutor to deliver great zingers. By weekend, Barr could be at 20 percent in the polls and Obama could be on his way to a decisive win.

--Michael Schaffer

