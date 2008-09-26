And now, some opposition to the Democratic bill from the left:

But as I understand it from several people who are working on it, of the three big things the Dems wanted — limits on executive pay, some equity stake for the public in the companies that are dumping their bad debt on taxpayers, and an explicit provision to allow distressed homeowners to renegotiate their mortgages within bankruptcy reorganization — they're getting just enough to be able to claim they've actually achieved something, when in fact they got nothing. The limits on executive pay are almost a joke. Equity is hardly available. And there's no bankruptcy provision at all. Now, all this may change between now and whenever a vote is taken, but basically the Dems have caved.